From floods to flowers: Wheatland growers blooming success

What started as an idea planted in the early hours one morning, has turned into a thriving business for Abbey and Geoff Williams, who grow hay and grain on their 153 acre property at Wheatlands, west of Murgon.
After the 2022 January and February floods inundated their farm they struggled to get back on their feet.
"The floods killed all our lucerne, the first flood was up and down pretty quick, but the second one hung around and that is what did the damage," she said.
"Getting going again after that was pretty stressful."
Ms Williams said she gave serious thought to applying for a town job to give the family a bit of extra income but her wish was to continue to work on their farm and be at home with her three-year-old son Mac.
While it was a difficult time for the hay producers, post flood, an idea that Ms Williams had in August 2023, would be the start of a new venture that meant she could stay on-farm.
"It was about 2am in the morning, I woke my husband up and told him I wanted to grow flowers, he said yeh darlin, whatever you want to do, and went back to sleep," she said.
"The next morning I started sowing seeds."
What started with a few bunches of flowers sold at their purpose built roadside stand, has flourished into a thriving business.
Under their business name, The Blooming Farmhouse, they sell bunches of her flowers at the Murgon bakery twice a week, make deliveries to local towns and still have their roadside stand.
"We plant one thousand seeds at a time now, me and my Mum...we bring my trolley around every morning and pick what is ready," she said.
"I get heaps of orders for birthdays and do deliveries."
Ms Williams said they used to grow grey seed sunflowers for a few years which they sold for bird seed but went into growing wheat, after many cotton growers switched to sunflowers and the price came back.
The exception was a crop of sunflowers that they continue to grow, located by the front entrance to their farm.
They made the decision to open the doors of their farm to the public to let them pick the sunflowers.
They ran two sunflower "You Pick" weekends, one of which was Mothers Day, and Ms Williams said she was astonished by how many people attended both weekends.
Family members shared event flyers around nearby towns, including Gympie, Pomona and Maryborough.
"People came from Brisbane, Maryborough and Hervey Bay," she said.
Ms Williams organised a photographer for the day, who captured some touching moments amongst the sunflowers.
"My best friend Tsara is a photographer and she came to take photos," she said.
"People in the sessions were proposing and some brought their newborns for photos.
"On the mothers day weekend there were generations of families that came along.
"I have some weddings in the spring that I am doing flowers for...It is way more then I thought it could be."
