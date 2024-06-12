Mixing tank options increase

Farmer interest in drone technology was evident at Elders FarmFest, with the Wide Bay Drones site attracting plenty of visitors.
The company used the event to release a new product, with Wide Bay Drones now manufacturing their own chemical mixing tanks to fill a gap in the market.
The RAM-T 450 tanks have a 450 litre capacity and are set within a powder coated frame.
Wide Bay Drones operations manager Joel Turnbull said the company saw a need for a tank of this size.
"It has a maximum capacity of 450 litres, and most chemical mixing tanks on the market are sitting at about 300 litres, so we saw a gap and figured we'd make our own," he said.
"We'll also be releasing a smaller version, possibly 150 litres, and then going up to 800 litres as well.
"The current market is pretty well 300 litres, and then you jump up to 1000 litres."
Mr Turnbull said a major feature of the new tank was that it retained the same footprint and area of a standard 300 litre model.
"We didn't want to get any bigger in size," he said.
Mr Turnbull said with the new tank users can get 10 batches for their drone, spraying at 40 litres per hectare.
He said farmer interest continued to grow in drones.
"There's a lot of interest, particularly in terms of pricing, people are surprised at how affordable they are now," he said.
"The main application is for weed control, particularly being able to maintain those weed numbers all year round and not let them get out of hand."
