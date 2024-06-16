Queensland Country Life
Supermarket pricing inquiry report released

By Aaron Kiely, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
June 16 2024 - 2:00pm
The Queensland Parliament Supermarket Pricing Select Committee recently handed down its inquiry report into supermarket pricing. The report provided eight recommendations including that the Queensland government investigate the establishment of the Office of the Queensland Farmers' Commissioner.

