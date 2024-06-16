Queensland Country Life
Gardening guru: swamp cypress a spectacular tree for soggy gardens

By James Feez
June 16 2024 - 12:00pm
The swamp cyprus has a beautiful autumnal display of red and orange foliage. Picture supplied
Imagine having a tree that defies the odds, thriving where others struggle to survive. Meet taxodium distichum, commonly known as the swamp or bald cypress, a botanical marvel capable of growing in the most waterlogged of soils.

