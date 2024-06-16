Queensland chickpea plantings up 73pc

Favourable planting rains and strong prices, coupled with India's recent lifting of its prohibitive import tariff, has seen chickpea plantings surge.
In its recently released June Crop Report, ABARES forecast Queensland chickpea plantings would jump to 380,000 hectares, up from 220,000ha last year. Production is forecast to double at 560,000 tonnes.
Australia's total 2024 chickpea production is projected to climb to 1.1 million tonnes, when added to the equally large increases in NSW. If realised, it would be Australia's largest chickpea crop since 2016 and only the third time the national crop has exceeded 1mt.
It would be a windfall for farmers who have enjoyed a favourable start to the 2024 winter crop season in northern planting regions and chickpea prices are holding above $1000 a tonne delivered local depots.
Traders had already anticipated a likely lifting of India's import tariffs on chickpeas, which had resulted in a firming in values in recent months. India's recent decision to remove the 66pc import tariff on chickpeas, which had been in place since 2018, pushed prices above the $1000 threshold.
In its initial crop forecasts for the 2024 season, ABARES forecast Australia's wheat for the 2024 season will be 29mt, up from last year's 25.9mt. Barley production is seen at 11.5m, while canola production is expected to fall to 5.4mt from last year's 5.7mt.
Final production outcomes will depend on the in-crop weather. Favourable starts has Queensland and New South Wales farmers well positioned for average to above average yields although crop outlooks are not as promising in other states.
Rain across Western Australia's cropping zones over the past two weeks should allow the large areas of dry planted winter crops to germinate, although more rain is needed to boost depleted soil moisture reserves.
Weather concerns remain in South Australia and Victoria. Light rains in SA are expected to see a partial germination of dry planted crops, but there hasn't been enough rain to get all regions out of the ground. It's a similar situation in Vic, where farmers are desperate for more rain to ensure all the dry planted crops are germinated.
Domestic grain markets fell last week with the improved rain in WA as well as sharp declines in overseas markets.
