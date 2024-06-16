Queensland Country Life
Analysis

Queensland chickpea plantings up 73pc

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
June 16 2024 - 10:00am
Favourable planting rains and strong prices, coupled with India's recent lifting of its prohibitive import tariff, has seen chickpea plantings surge.

