Rowesdale, secluded property 40 minutes from Brisbane, Gold Coast | Video

Rowesdale is a 31 hectare (77 acre) estate nestled in the picturesque foothills of Tamborine Mountain.
Located in picturesque Cedar Creek district, the secluded and private property is situated about 40 minutes from both Brisbane and the Gold Coast.
The lifestyle property features a charming, circa 1900 four bedroom, two bathroom colonial home with traditional finishes.
However, there are multiple potential building sites that capture magnificent views up north up the valley and across the property.
Rowesdale also features open pastures and elevated forests.
The property is divided in five paddocks for livestock, including two horse paddocks.
In addition to a 400m frontage to Cedar Creek and its waterfalls and rock holes, there is a double frontage to an attractive seasonal creek.
The property also features a powered 9.5x24m eight bay shed, perfect for storing machinery, equipment and recreational toys
Rowesdale will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on July 12.
