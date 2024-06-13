Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rowesdale, secluded property 40 minutes from Brisbane, Gold Coast | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 14 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Rowesdale is a 31 hectare (77 acre) estate nestled in the picturesque foothills of Tamborine Mountain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.