Magnolia Farm delivers hinterland excellence with four homes | Video

Magnolia Farm is a 21 hectare (55 acre) Sunshine Coast hinterland haven where the country meets the coast.
Situated at the end of the no-through Espin Road at Bli Bli, the private and tranquil property also offers excellent views of Mount Coolum and about 12 minutes drive from some of Australia's best surf beaches.
The property on the Maroochy River has four residences located at the end of a tree-lined driveway.
Magnolia Farm is also described as a potential business opportunity.
Marketing agent Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural, said with council approval the property could become an wedding venue and developed for guest accommodation, based on its picturesque and serene location.
"Imagine hosting weddings, family reunions, and various celebrations in a spot that effortlessly brings people together," Mr McNamara said.
"The combination of coastal charm and country serenity makes Magnolia Farm a unique and desirable destination for guests and families."
Magnolia Farm is located about 15 minutes from both Maroochydore and the Sunshine Coast Airport.
River House is four bedroom home with multiple living areas and a pool.
Magnolia House comprises of twin homes joined by a common breezeway that is ideal for guest accommodation.
The Old Dairy is a self-contained studio in a private location.
There is also a rebuilt, historic dance hall originally from Kumbia for 150-plus guests.
Magnolia Farm's facilities are all less then seven years old. There are several large sheds, steel cattle yards, a horse shelter, hay sheds, bores, dams and a trough system.
Magnolia Farm will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on July 5.
