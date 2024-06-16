Queensland Country Life
Views of government regulation from a paddock in Italy

By John Cole
June 16 2024 - 1:00pm
John Cole, rural resilience advocate.
On country walks last month through the Metauro Valley in central Italy, I marvelled at how small farming communities had existed there for centuries and how they continued to define and shape the character of the region.

