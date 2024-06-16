Views of government regulation from a paddock in Italy

On country walks last month through the Metauro Valley in central Italy, I marvelled at how small farming communities had existed there for centuries and how they continued to define and shape the character of the region.
Rural Italy is steeped in local customs and traditions, family and community.
That seems to be the cultural recipe for surviving an eternity of natural disasters and wars, and most recently economic globalisation.
But while the resilience of traditional European agriculture might owe most to culture and history, its modern economics are shaped primarily by politics, government regulation and the financial support of the European Union.
In postwar Europe, agriculture has enjoyed broad political support with more than 80 per cent of Europeans supporting government investment in rural industries, even though the sector accounts for just 1.5pc of the EU's GDP.
The President of the European Commission says rural areas are "the fabric of our society", "heartbeat of our economy" and "a core part of our identity".
This popular sentiment manifests in the EU's Common Agricultural Policy and an annual spend of $100 billion plus on farm and market subsidies, rural development and environmental incentives.
The CAP was conceived initially to arrest rural decline and the population drift to the cities and to safeguard the livelihoods of farmers by ensuring that they made a "reasonable living".
The aim of preserving the patchwork of picturesque farms and rural communities has worked and its costs are offset partly by the revenues rural Europe generates in the EU's $1 trillion tourism industry.
Conversely, the downside of the CAP is seen internationally in distorted agricultural trade and domestically in growing entitlement and business complacency among European farmers who look to political protest more than innovation.
The exception is to be found in the growing number of regional wine, meat and dairy producers using an EU regulated (DOC) system to certify product provenance, processing methodology, and quality.
In just two Italian regions, for example, there are more than 50 'DOC' meats, wines and cheeses guaranteed for their authenticity, quality, consistency, and traceability.
Rigorous product documentation is delivering premium prices, brand recognition and reputation, and locally higher levels of collaboration preserving traditions and communities.
So, the view from the Italian paddock is mixed and complex - the one clear conclusion being that this rural way of life endures because most Europeans and their visitors put its value before its price.
- John Cole, rural resilience advocate
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.