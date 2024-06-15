End of financial year tips

For small businesses looking to obtain a tax deduction for the 2024 year, it is important that any business items are incurred by June 30. Incurring a debt means an event or transaction has taken place for which there is an obligation for you to pay. It does not necessarily mean that a payment needs to be made by June 30. Alternatively, you can prepay expenses such as interest and rent for a period not exceeding 12 months and claim a tax deduction when the prepayment is made.