End of financial year tips

For most of you, the end of the calendar year can be quite a busy time, with many social events, school events and projects that need to be completed before everyone enjoys the Christmas and New Year break. However, for accountants June 30 provides an important timeline to ensure any last-minute issues are wrapped up to coincide with the end of the financial year.
For small businesses looking to obtain a tax deduction for the 2024 year, it is important that any business items are incurred by June 30. Incurring a debt means an event or transaction has taken place for which there is an obligation for you to pay. It does not necessarily mean that a payment needs to be made by June 30. Alternatively, you can prepay expenses such as interest and rent for a period not exceeding 12 months and claim a tax deduction when the prepayment is made.
Some of you may have customers that unfortunately have not paid you and it is unlikely that these will be recovered, even though you have made reasonable attempts to recover the debt. You should consider writing these off as bad debts, as it will result in a tax deduction if you have previously declared this as income in a prior year.
While you cannot claim a full tax deduction for an item of plant unless the value is under $20,000, it is still important that any new assets are installed and ready for use by June 30, 2024, thus allowing a full claim for low value assets and a 15 per cent claim for assets costing $20,000 or more.
For primary producers, farm management deposits can be an effective way to manage fluctuating incomes. If you wish to make a deposit this financial year, please contact your bank to ensure any deposit is made before their deadline.
Superannuation is another effective method that some use to help lower their tax position. It is important to note that to claim a super deduction this year, it must be received by the fund, not when the payment is made. If you are making contributions on behalf of employees, check with your clearing house to ensure the payment is made on time.
If you control a discretionary trust, ensure that you have made and signed a resolution determining how the net income will be distributed for the 2024 year. Your trust deed will spell out how you determine the net income and by when it must be done. Also, ensure you have considered making distributions to adult children, as this is an increased focus by the tax office.
If you control a private company and you have borrowed funds from the company, known as a Division 7A loan, you must ensure that appropriate principal and interest repayments are made by June 30. These can be made by contributing cash back to the company or by declaring and paying a dividend from the company by June 30, 2024.
It is important to note that the scenarios above may not apply to your personal situation. Talk to your accountant to discuss your personal situation.
