Great Artesian Basin remains at risk

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
June 15 2024 - 2:00pm
AgForce is now only eight weeks away from being forced into Federal Court action by a federal government that seems determined to ignore the opportunity it's been given to ensure the safety and protection of our Great Artesian Basin.

