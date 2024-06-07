Katter meets desperate cane farmers while state govt considers costs

Mr Knuth's three-part motion, which comprised a slow down of the liquidation process by negotiating with the state government, provide financial subsidies to transport the cane to Mulgrave Mill, and to work with Transport and Main Roads and Mulgrave Mill to send and accept the first half of this year's crop to Gordonvale, while working to reopen the Mossman Mill to process local crops in the latter half of the season, was agreed to by the meeting.

