Elders FarmFest organisers looking ahead to milestone year in 2025

Elders FarmFest has only just wrapped up but organisers are already looking ahead to 2025.
This year's event attracted a record number of exhibitors and a crowd that was up on last year, with 35,000 people attending across the three days.
Next year is set to be even bigger and better, when the event marks its 50th year.
ACM Agri's Sean McKeown said feedback was being sought from exhibitors on the best ways to mark the occasion.
"We're starting to prepare for next year already - 50 years is quite a milestone," he said.
One area set to be expanded next year is the AgSmart Connect Pavilion, a dedicated agtech space, which made its debut in 2024 and attracted plenty of visitor attention.
"It's something we plan to build up," Mr McKeown said.
"We've shown having that dedicated space works. You can go and talk to someone about mapping services, then someone about data analytics, all in the one area."
This year, the event followed the broader industry trend of slower sales on larger farm equipment.
During the 2023 event, farmers were scrambling to take advantage of significant tax deductions on big ticket asset purchases before changes to temporary full expensing kicked in.
While sales on big gear were down, Mr McKeown said he still received positive feedback from exhibitors.
"The one thing that really struck me was that people don't just look at this as a business event to sell machinery, it's also a social event and opportunity for the community to catch up with them," he said.
Exhibitors came from as far as Western Australia and South Australia to show their wares at the 2024 event, with attendees coming from as far as Tasmania.
"The feedback I received from the attendees who came all the way from Hobart was that they wanted to see the latest gear and we've got a great variety here," Mr McKeown said.
The positive word of mouth about Elders FarmFest led some exhibitors to make their debut field day appearance. South Australia's Jordy Kitschke, of Flux, chose the event to show off technology that could revolutionise weed control - robotics that mechanically removes weeds.
Another new addition to this year's event was the Pitch to Paddock competition, where agtech start-ups showcased their innovations to a panel of judges.
Carbonaught's Andrew Pedley was selected to win $10,000 worth of promotional opportunities in the competition.
