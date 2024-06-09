Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Producers weigh in on EBV compensation

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
June 10 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle producer Rodger Jefferis, Elrose Brahmans, McKinlay. Picture: File
Cattle producer Rodger Jefferis, Elrose Brahmans, McKinlay. Picture: File

Leading seedstock producers have had their say on whether there should be a fee to use estimated breeding values, and opinions on financial responsibility, were divided.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.