Critically endangered wombats moving house to St George

A Queensland collaboration has brought one of the rarest land mammals in the world back from the brink of extinction.
The Department of Environment, Science and Innovation announced this week that it was establishing a new population of the critically endangered northern hairy-nosed wombats at the Powrunna State Forest near St George.
This follows the successful growth of the population at Epping Forest National Park near Clermont and the establishment of a new population at the Richard Underwood Nature Refuge, also near St George, in 2009.
The Epping Forest colony recently reached a population milestone of 400 northern hairy-nosed wombats, while around 18 wombats currently live at the latter refuge.
Up to 60 of them will be gradually translocated from Epping to the 2800-hectare Powrunna State Forest in the next two to three years in an effort to create a self-sustaining population.
Considering there were once 35 northern hairy-nose wombats left in the world, it's a magnificent moment for conservation in the state.
Environment Minister Leanne Linard said the translocation program had taken years of meticulous planning by her department to future-proof the species.
"It is amazing to see how far we have come, given the population of wombats at Epping Forest dropped to around 35 in the 1980s, and I'd like to thank everyone who is helping to bring the northern hairy-nosed wombats back from the brink," she said.
DESI identified Powrunna as the location to establish the new population in 2023 following an analysis of potentially suitable sites.
As wombats dig vast burrows, they require a specific ratio of sand and clay in the soil to support their burrows and ensure they don't collapse, and the environment at Powrunna State Forest has the unique suitable soil characteristics needed.
In preparation for the arrival of the wombats, DESI installed predator-proof fencing around the forest, installed water infrastructure and remote cameras and dug starter burrows to ensure the wombats can immediately find cover.
Glencore has provided a long-term financial commitment to the recovery program, including $2.1m towards establishing the third population at Powrunna.
Others involved in the establishment at Powrunna include the Gunggari Native Title Aboriginal Corporation and Gunggari Native Title Holders, and The Wombat Foundation.
The Wombat Foundation have provided support for the program since 2004, including provision of the new-design transport boxes.
Gunggari cultural heritage coordinator Maud Kearns said their support ranged from cultural heritage survey clearances, cultural heritage awareness training with staff and contractors working on the project, and being part of the project management committee.
"This is a unique project to be involved with, and GNTAC and Gunggari Native Title Holders look forward to continuing our partnership and connection with Powrunna State Forest and DESI," she said.
