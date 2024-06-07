Queensland Country Life
Feed bag product used to make rust-free fence posts

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 7 2024 - 4:26pm, first published 3:30pm
Brothers Matt and Dave Oliver, both business development directors of Endura Post, at their site at Elders FarmFest earlier this week holding their sustainably made fence pickets.Picture: Ben Harden
Two brothers have created fence posts using the same material in feed bags, fertiliser bulka bags, and even Australia Post mail bags.

