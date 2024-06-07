Feed bag product used to make rust-free fence posts

Two brothers have created fence posts using the same material in feed bags, fertiliser bulka bags, and even Australia Post mail bags.
Matt and Dave Oliver run sheep and rangeland goat herds in New South Wales and Western Australia and are behind the sustainable fencing solution known as EnduraPost.
Both brothers designed the square pickets as a direct replacement for the old timber or steel star picket used in rural fencing.
The pickets are made from a polymer mineral composite, a product which is mostly used in bags, and were showcased at Elders FarmFest near Oakey earlier this week.
Matt Oliver said their square pickets were made at Plastic Forests in Albury, NSW.
"EnduraPost square pickets are helping reclaim and reuse discarded Aussie plastic waste one picket at a time," he said.
"A polypropylene woven product is really strong and we don't use polyethylene, which people try to make posts out of because it's not as strong and it's flexible.
"Each picket contains approximately 2.4kg of reclaimed plastic waste, which is equivalent to one bulk fertilizer bag or 12 animal feed bags that would otherwise sadly end up in landfill.
"Plastic Forests are the first in the world to create a super-efficient way to dry clean the waste before reshaping them into the fit-for-purpose EnduraPost Square Picket.
"Positive thinking, put into action, can really produce positive outcomes for us all."
The square pickets and dropper have been in development since 2020, tested and released in January 2023.
Another reason why the Olivers established their product was to combat the concern most producers had with steel star pickets and their longevity-or lack thereof.
"They're simply not holding up in various soil conditions, be it acidic, alkaline, or saline and if you're contemplating an electric fence, prepare for additional headaches," Matt said.
"Steel pickets require insulators to prevent short circuits, which means more accessories and expenses.
"These pickets seem to succumb to rust at an alarming rate, and neglecting their upkeep leads to a domino effect of problems, including collapsed fences and the potential loss of valuable livestock.
"The extra costs and effort required for insulation only add insult to injury."
Matt said their square pickets offer numerous advantages over steel pickets, including resistance to rust and rot, suitability for various soil types, and acting as insulators for electric fencing.
"They can be driven into the ground just as easily as their steel counterparts, yet they never rust or rot, regardless of the environment," he said.
"Another standout feature of the square picket is its insulation properties.
"When building an electric fence, the need for additional insulators vanishes, as the picket itself acts as an insulator.
"This translates to a more cost-effective and hassle-free electric fencing solution."
The Olivers say their clientele are mostly made up of cattle, goats and sheep producers, as well as councils buying them for tree planting, and people in wet areas in Australia where steel doesn't last long.
"A lot of people in coastal areas have used the product," Matt said.
"We're also selling them into mining now and into horticulture because it's so versatile."
Currently, the Olivers process around 100,000 square pickets a year, but Matt said they had enough recycled plastic to fill an order of a million.
The brothers' product has found success among farmers and other industries, with plans to expand production to meet demand.
"We've got enough plastic and the processing to handle about a million pickets a year before we have to upgrade," Matt said.
"We have got a bit of scope still to build.
"There are approximately eight million imported star pickets a year in Australia, so it's a big market.
"There would be 80 per cent of that replacing the last few years of rusted pickets.
"A lot of these companies are getting fat off it because they know they're selling the product that they will be selling to the farmer again in five or 10 years."
The Olivers recommend any landholder interested in building their entire fence with the EnduraPost square pickets, that they be used as an in-line picket.
"They are not suitable as a weight bearing post like a strainer or in-line stiff post," Matt said.
He recommended that their square pickets be combined with either concrete end strainers or wooden strainer posts.
The Oliver brothers currently retail online or select stores and sell their 1800mm square pickets between $10-$12, though further discounts apply to bulk orders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.