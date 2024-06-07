Numbers back considerably at Emerald sale

The regular Emerald combined cattle sale on Thursday saw impacted numbers after the record offering at the June weaner and feeder sale two days earlier.
There were 629 head on offer for buyers on Thursday, described as being mixed quality.
The usual panel of meatworks buyers were present along with a small panel of restockers.
A good line of well finished bullocks topped at 270.2c/kg to average 262c/kg, while some good pens of heavy cows topped at 211.2c/kg to average 199c/kg.
Store lines were hard to quote due to the limited offering and mixture in quality and type.
Among the vendors worth highlighting were Neville and Annette Hinrichsen, Durrandella, Alpha, who sold a line of heavy Brahman cows weighing 626 kgs which made 207.2c/kg to return $1297/head.
The sale on Tuesday saw about 4500 steers offered and just over 2300 heifers, with a buying panel spread from Richmond in the north to Tambo in the west and all central and south eastern parts of the state.
