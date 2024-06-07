Queensland Country Life
Numbers back considerably at Emerald sale

June 7 2024 - 11:00am
The regular Emerald combined cattle sale on Thursday saw impacted numbers after the record offering at the June weaner and feeder sale two days earlier.

