K5X Angus claims supreme exhibit at Elders FarmFest

An Angus bull has taken the top gong on the final day of Elders FarmFest 2024, being named supreme exhibit.
K5X Think Big T67 took the top honour on behalf of his exhibitors Stephen Hayward and Kellie Smith, K5X Angus, of Allora, after claiming the Battle of the Bulls competition on Wednesday.
A 22-month-old Angus bull is by Karoo Reality and from K5X Tanja L73, who was described as a great example of the breed.
The Angus bull went up against the Fantastic Female winner, Oakmore Wanita, a 24-month-old Droughtmaster female, exhibited by Sharon and Greg Harms of Oakmore Park Droughtmaster stud, Greenmount.
The homozygous polled female was five months pregnancy-tested-in-calf to Oakmore Winchester, and was said to be an "excellent example of the Droughtmaster breed."
However, her overall appeal just wasn't enough to persuade judge Kelly Skillington, Casa Glen Charolais stud, Dalveen, and her associate Hamish Genrich, Toowoomba, who decided to go with the Angus bull as their supreme exhibit.
"The Angus bull has a beautiful topline and extension of the neck and great capacity with a sire's outlook," Mrs Skillington said.
"I believe that this bull is an excellent example of the Angus breed. He's not extreme in anyway, he's just right where he needs to be.
"When you get behind this bull, he's lovely and square and carries it right down, where he's nice and tidy underneath.
"He's just has that overall sire presence which I was looking for."
Associate judge, Hamish Genrich, also shared his admiration for the supreme exhibit finalists.
"The Angus bull is just a real wow factor bull," he said.
"He's got so much power. I love his strength along the top line and he really did have me saying wow when he walked into the ring.
"(Oakmore Wanita) is just the most powerful female on the day, lots of presence, and I look forward to this heifer becoming a cow in the future."
K5X Think Big T67 was earlier junior champion bull at Beef Australia in May.
Steve Heyward said he will be offered for sale at the Advance Bull Sale held at the Roma saleyards on August 26.
