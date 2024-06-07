Queensland Country Life
K5X Angus claims supreme exhibit at Elders FarmFest

Ben Harden
Helen Walker
By Ben Harden, and Helen Walker
Updated June 7 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 10:10am
Elders FarmFest's 2024 supreme exhibit, K5X Think Big T67, pictured with exhibitor Steve Heyward, K5X Angus, Allora, led by Brad Heyward, judge Kelly Skillington and associate Hamish Genrich. Picture: Ben Harden
Elders FarmFest's 2024 supreme exhibit, K5X Think Big T67, pictured with exhibitor Steve Heyward, K5X Angus, Allora, led by Brad Heyward, judge Kelly Skillington and associate Hamish Genrich. Picture: Ben Harden

An Angus bull has taken the top gong on the final day of Elders FarmFest 2024, being named supreme exhibit.

