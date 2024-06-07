Queensland Country Life
Interest in New Holland CR9.90 combine harvester fitted with the MacDon FD 2 FlexDraper front at Elders Farmfest

Helen Walker
Helen Walker
Updated June 7 2024 - 1:57pm, first published 1:52pm
Kari Sattler, MacDon, Melbourne and Cameron Jordon, McIntosh and Sons, Dalby with the New Holland CR9.90 harvester with MacDon FD2 front header. Picture Helen Walker
Genuine inquiry was sparked among broadacre farmers by a New Holland CR9.90 combine harvester fitted with the MacDon FD 2 FlexDraper front, which took prime position on the McIntosh & Son site at Farmfest.

