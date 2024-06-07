Interest in New Holland CR9.90 combine harvester fitted with the MacDon FD 2 FlexDraper front at Elders Farmfest

Genuine inquiry was sparked among broadacre farmers by a New Holland CR9.90 combine harvester fitted with the MacDon FD 2 FlexDraper front, which took prime position on the McIntosh & Son site at Farmfest.
New Holland's twin rotor technology has been a mainstay of its combine harvesters for decades and Australian farmers are now eagerly waiting to see the next iteration of this technology, with the brand unveiling its new CR11 last year at Agritechnica in Germany.
The CR11 was the only machine at the 2023 event to receive the prestigious Gold Medal for Innovation.
New Holland's current generation of combines are already equipped with market leading features including its automation tool IntelliSense and OptiSpread for improved residue management.
IntelliSense automatically adjusts settings within the combine in certain crops to reduce grain loss and increase the quality of the grain sample. This improves productivity but also allows less experienced operators to successfully use these machines.
In Australia, New Holland has a long history of partnering with MacDon to offer farmers a complete harvest solution.
Speaking to Queensland Country Life at FarmFest, MacDon's Kari Sattler said MacDon released its F2 FlexDraper front to the world in 2021.
"It has been in operation for two seasons now and is a phenomenal success," Mr Sattler said.
He said major changes included a capacity increase of 30 per cent along with new sizes designed for controlled traffic farming ranging from 41 feet to 50 feet capacity.
The MacDon FD2 can handle all types of terrain with its ContourMax feature allowing it to operate over contour banks and in melon hole country.
