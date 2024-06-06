Cows dominate Gracemere yarding

Gracemere combined agents yarded 1224 head at the weekly sale on Wednesday, consisting of 333 steers, 391 heifers, 409 cows, 65 mickeys, and eight bulls.
All main categories softened by 17 to 28 cents, likely due to the weaner sale on Monday and reduced yarding.
Weaner steers topped out at 338c/kg to average 250c/kg.
Feeder steers reached up to 294c/kg to average 256c/kg. Weaner heifers topped out at 246c/kg to average 184c/kg.
Feeder heifers reached up to 196c/kg and averaged 185c/kg.
There was a large cow yarding with some of the best pens reaching up to 210c/kg to average 165c/kg.
R and L Macdonald, Bajool sold Brangus bullocks for 230c, weighing 780kg to return $1794/hd.
L Connor, Wycarbah sold Droughtmaster steers for 237c, weighing 671kg to return $1591/hd.
L Mcbride, Dululu sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 290c, weighing 453kg to return $1313/hd.
RJ,JJ and SR Hyden, Charters Towers, sold Brahman steers for 238c, weighing 551kg to return $1313/hd.
RJ Dunning sold crossbred steers for 272c, weighing 438kg to return $1193/hd.
AJ Hobson, Banana, sold Charbray steers for 298c, weighing 375kg to return $1120/hd.
Draycorp, South Yaamba sold Brangus steers for 338c, weighing 216kg to return $731/hd.
Eulogie Cattle Co, Dululu sold Brahman heifers for 210c, weighing 564kg to return $1185/hd.
DL Smith, Marmor, sold Brahman heifers for 190c, weighing 458kg to return $871/hd.
MB and MA Hanrahan, Wycarbah sold EU Droughtmaster cross cows for 192c, weighing 657kg to return $1263/hd.
Goomally PTY LTD, Duaringa sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 188c, weighing 545kg to return $1025/hd.
Siam Pastoral, Nankin sold Speckle Park cows for $1225 per unit.
L Connor, Wycarbah sold Brahman cross bulls for 170c, weighing 647kg to return $1099/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.