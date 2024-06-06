Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cows dominate Gracemere yarding

June 7 2024 - 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Siam Pastoral of Nankin sold Speckle Park cows and calves for $1225/hd. Picture: CQLX
Siam Pastoral of Nankin sold Speckle Park cows and calves for $1225/hd. Picture: CQLX

Gracemere combined agents yarded 1224 head at the weekly sale on Wednesday, consisting of 333 steers, 391 heifers, 409 cows, 65 mickeys, and eight bulls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.