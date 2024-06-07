Queensland Country Life
Solid sales leave Elders FarmFest exhibitors happy

By Neave Duff
Updated June 7 2024 - 1:08pm, first published 12:00pm
Elders FarmFest exhibitors have wrapped up another successful year of sales, with almost 35,000 people attending the three-day event.

