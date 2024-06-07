Solid sales leave Elders FarmFest exhibitors happy

Elders FarmFest exhibitors have wrapped up another successful year of sales, with almost 35,000 people attending the three-day event.
Queensland's largest agricultural field day was a prime business opportunity for exhibitors, with producers visiting from all over the state to purchase agricultural equipment and technology.
Claas Harvest Centre Dalby representative Anthony Eugarde said that this year's event had been good for sales.
"We've had a couple of combine harvester sales, and quite a few tractor enquiries to follow up on, which is great," he said.
Toowoomba MPE representative John Armstrong agreed that Elders FarmFest 2024 was great for business.
"There's been a few bikes going, and there's been plenty of power equipment going off the stand as well, so things are moving along really well," he said.
Sales were down this year for Queensland Bike and 4WD representative Kerrod Morrisy, who attributed this to rising costs.
"Numbers were a little quieter all-round this year, I think with everything just being a little bit more expensive this year, but overall we are still moving units here, so it's been good," he said.
Dalby Rural Supplies business partner John Cullen agreed that sales were down significantly this year, stating that Beef 2024 only wrapping up last month may have been a contributing factor.
