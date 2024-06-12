Invest in Belmont Red bulls: August and September sales

Rob and Jane Sherry, Wahroonga Belmont Reds, will offer 30 rising two-year-old sires at the September 2 Belmont Red Association Sale. Picture supplied

THIS IS BRANDED CONTENT FOR THE BELMONT RED ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA

At Beef '24 in May, Belmont Red Association of Australia (BRAA) president Rob Sherry said interest in the breed was strong from people who wanted to find out more about the Belmont philosophy of breeding highly productive, easy care cattle that are adapted to their environment, investment opportunities and to share welcome feedback about their success with Belmont Reds.



"The breed's docile temperament and red coat appeals to those in hotter climates, and the its long history with data collection and performance recording is widely used within the association, which is another attraction," Mr Sherry said.

"The data recording of the breed, the high levels of resistance to parasites and therefore reduced chemical reliance, high heat tolerance, and the meat quality has allowed for greater market compliance. The breed is also well known for its fertility and libido. All of these desirable traits are wrapped into a package that is quiet and easy to handle giving you the in-demand Belmont Red female," he said.

"Regardless of the current market prices, breeders still need to replace old sires and invest in new genetics. Belmont Red seedstock operators have always aimed their focus on the commercial producer and we believe the breed offers great value for money."

SEI190065 is the sire of 15 of the 100 polled bulls, which have been selected for the annual Seifert Belmont Red on-property Bull Sale, on August 5. Picture supplied

Mr Sherry said producers who are interested in tapping into these unique genetics can do so at two sales this year.

The first of these will be the sixth annual Seifert Belmont Reds on-property bull sale to be held on Monday, August 5, where owner-operators Ian Stark and Jeanne Seifert will offer 100 polled bulls.

Mr Stark said these bulls are all polled (DNA verified) and more than half are Homozygous Poll (PP). They are all backed by Breedplan EBVs, and GBVs.

"83 per cent of the draft is above the breed average for profitability on the Self Replacing $Index, with 41pc in the top 20th percentile."

Mrs Seifert said every year Seifert Belmont Reds aim to provide enough bulls to supply demand at an affordable price.

"Our 2024 Seifert Belmont Red Bull Sale will provide an excellent range of bulls for every budget and every breeding objective, and our annual feature sale prices remain accessible and in line with mainstream sale trends," she said.

Paul and Julie Watson, Greenhills Belmont Reds, will offer six bulls at the September 2 Belmont Red Association Sale, and four bulls at the Monto All Breeds Bull Sale on September 14. Picture supplied

On Monday, September 2 the Belmont Red Association sale will return to CQLX with Greenhills Belmont Reds who will offer six young sires, while Wahroonga Belmont Reds will bring 30 rising two-year-old sires.

Greenhills stud principals Paul and Julie Watson have been setting aside bulls for the BRAA sale for four years as they've found the sale attracts many buyers from the North Burnett and Central Queensland regions.

"We wanted to make a point of difference for ourselves, so when my parents retired I bought the remainder of their females, which formed the foundation of our herd. Bulls produced in our program are sold as an outcross option to the larger Belmont producers."

While 2023 was a tough year for Greenhills, the Watsons have more confidence this year.

"We have several new clients, and the quality of our bulls has improved. We've already held paddock sales this year that received strong interest."

The Watsons have recently returned from exhibiting at the FarmFest Field Days in Toowoomba.

"FarmFest has been our first big outing as a stud entity. It was good to get our name out there and to pick up a few more clients, while also raising further awareness for the Belmont Red breed. There we showcased two of our bulls for the BRAA sale, and one of the bulls we've entered in the Monto All Breeds Bull Sale to be held on September 14."

Greenhills will offer four bulls at the Monto sale, where they'll make their debut as vendors

"We've been following the Monto sale for a few years. It'll be a good outing for us. The interest shown through social media has been great. We'll be offering bulls with growth, carcase, and eye muscle area there."

Mr Sherry said this year's bulls for both sales have been fully vaccinated, Breedplan recorded with measured traits for improved accuracies, semen morphology tested, DNA sire verified, and horn/poll-tested.

"Buyers can have confidence that their purchase will deliver the results they chose them for and do so for the long term," he said.