Finch Engineering promoted mental health and epilepsy at Elders Farmfest field days

A chaser bin and a mother bin turned plenty of heads from those who passed the Finch Engineering Elder Farmfest site over the past three days.
The blue painted chaser bin was on display to promote mental health awareness while the purple painted mother bin was promoting epilepsy awareness.
General manager of Finch Engineering Leeroy Finch said both bins had drawn strong interest among the patrons attending this year's event.
Both bins on display had been built and custom painted at the request of a great customer of Finch Engineering, Mick Simmich.
"The blue bin promoting mental health is in memory of Mick's younger brother Kerrin who took his own life late last year," Mr Finch said.
"If that was not enough grief for the family to handle, unfortunately Mick's daughter Harriet who was in her early 20's died shortly after after a fit of epilepsy."
"The purple mother bin has been planted in the epilepsy purple in memory of Harriet."
Mr Finch said his company is happy to support its local community and when Mr Simmich approached him to build the bins in these colours they were happy to oblige.
"Both these bins have created enormous awareness to mental illness and epilepsy while on display here," he said.
"People are more supportive of awareness so much more these days." he said.
Finch Engineering was is based at Kaimkillenbun and has evolved over the years from initially building only haulout/chaser bins to now having a full range of grain handling equipment complete with haulout/chaser bins, field bins, livestock feeders and after acquiring Miitze Industries in 2009 a range of grain augers.
The company expanded its production capacity in late 2013, with the extension of its fabrication shop.
Mr Finch said business was very strong during Farmfest, particularly over the first two days.
