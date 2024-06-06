Queensland Country Life
Finch Engineering promoted mental health and epilepsy at Elders Farmfest field days

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
June 6 2024 - 6:00pm
Leeroy Finch and Brett Edwards of Finch Engineering in front of the blue painted chaser bin on display to promote mental health awareness in memory of Kerrin Simmich. Picture Helen Walker
Leeroy Finch and Brett Edwards of Finch Engineering in front of the blue painted chaser bin on display to promote mental health awareness in memory of Kerrin Simmich. Picture Helen Walker

A chaser bin and a mother bin turned plenty of heads from those who passed the Finch Engineering Elder Farmfest site over the past three days.

