Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Call for stock route compliance officers

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated June 6 2024 - 7:25pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Western Queensland mayors and drovers alike are agreed on the need for better management of stock route compliance issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.