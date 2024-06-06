AgForce stands behind national advocacy body

Agricultural advocacy organisations need a stronger understanding of purpose and commitment to the future, explicitly communicated to internal and external stakeholders, to inform the gamut of organisational decisions.



Ongoing frank and open revision of organisational structures to ensure such structures can deliver on organisational purpose will ensure that resources are being used sustainably and that that the purpose remains relevant.



Advocacy organisations can become more proactive and less reactionary by investing more strategically in foresighting exercises to anticipate policy issues which will impact their constituents.

