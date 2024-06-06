AgForce stands behind national advocacy body

National farming advocacy had major ripples this week - with news the Victorian Farmers Federation had sensationally quit seven national farmer commodity councils - but for Queensland's AgForce it was business as usual at Elders FarmFest 2024.
On Tuesday afternoon VFF president Emma Germano announced to VFF members that the organisation would make savings of $700,000 a year by withdrawing from a number of groups across the agricultural sector.
These groups included the National Farmers Federation Horticulture Council, Cattle Australia, the Goat Industry Council of Australia, Grain Producers Australia, Sheep Producers Australia, Wool Producers Australia and Australian Dairy Farmers.
AgForce chief executive officer Michael Guerin said it remained committed to the partnerships it had in place, particularly with the NFF.
"AgForce remains a loyal and strong partner in the NFF family," he said.
"We see enormous value in the work they do in representing Queensland producers on a national basis."
AgForce had previously given Sheep Producers Australia notice of its intention to leave but Mr Guerin said this was down to duplication, with no signs of amalgamation between SPA and Wool Producers Australia.
"It simply comes down to having two peak bodies representing the one animal," Mr Guerin said.
"About two years ago, a report (The Evolution of Agricultural Advocacy) was made public by the Australian Farm Institute.
"The AFI completed this major piece of work on behalf of the NFF family, looking at how advocacy would work in the future. The NFF family is continuing to work through that."
Mr Guerin said the report highlighted that some traditional advocacy structures were not ideal. But it also highlighted that farmers need strong, effective advocates more than ever.
The objective of the report was to map a strategic path for Australian agricultural industry representation and advocacy structures for the coming decades.
Some of the major key findings of the report included:
