Droughtmaster heifer crowned Elders FarmFest's Fantastic Female

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated June 6 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 4:04pm
Elders FarmFest Fantastic Female winner Oakmore Wanita, pictured with and led by Drew Weller, Toowoomba, judge Kelly Skillington, exhibitor Sharon Harms, Oakmore Park Droughtmasters, Greenmount, sponsor Stewart Brown, SQ Braford Promotion Group, and associate judge, Hamish Genrich. Picture: Ben Harden
A "structurally sound" Droughtmaster female won the hearts of the judges in the livestock arena at Elders FarmFest, claiming the Fantastic Female trophy.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

