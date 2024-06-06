Droughtmaster heifer crowned Elders FarmFest's Fantastic Female

A "structurally sound" Droughtmaster female won the hearts of the judges in the livestock arena at Elders FarmFest, claiming the Fantastic Female trophy.
Oakmore Wanita, a 24-month-old Droughtmaster female, exhibited by Sharon and Greg Harms of Oakmore Park Droughtmaster stud, Greenmount in the Darling Downs region, claimed the highly contested prize, which attracted 30 female exhibits from Queensland and NSW.
The homozygous polled female was five months pregnancy-tested-in-calf to Oakmore Winchester.
Earlier in the day, Wanita won first place in the tropical senior female, over 20 months class, and champion tropical female overall.
Also contesting the Fantastic Female title was the European female champion, a Limousin heifer, Gold Crest Krystal, exhibited by Gold Crest Limousins, and British female champion, Angus cow and calf, K5X Design S7, exhibited by SB Hayward and KL Smith.
In passing down their judgement, judge Kelly Skillington and her associate, Hamish Genrich, said they were splitting hairs.
"We were trying to find something wrong with these animals, which was quite hard," Ms Skillington said.
"We really admired the Limousin heifer. She's lovely and wide in the hip and she's pretty much where you want your female to be at that age.
"I loved the Angus cow's head and that neck extension on her. She's lovely and smooth in that shoulder and she's nice and wide from behind, with a lovely udder.
"The Droughtmaster heifer, I think she is where she needs to be. I think she's a great example of her breed. She's nice and sound, and tidy underneath, while retaining that femininity and smoothness in the shoulder."
In the end, it was Oakmore Wanita's overall soundness that put her above the other two to claim Fantastic Female.
"(Oakmore Wanita) is just the most powerful female on the day, lots of presence, and I look forward to this heifer becoming a cow in the future," associate judge Hamish Genrich said.
The win coincides with the significant milestone of 20 years of the Oakmore Park Droughtmaster prefix.
Exhibitor Sharon Harms said it was their first champion win since the stud cattle competition started at FarmFest.
"Everything about Wanita is in proportion," she said.
"She's neat, tidy, soft, and just the right amount of skin without giving you too much navel, good bone without compromising her femininity.
"We bought her mother, Billabong Lani 9352, in a draft of females that we purchased from Billabong Droughtmasters, that were sired by our bull, Oakmore Quade.
"Because he had our bloodlines in him, we decided to bring those bloodlines back through the females that were produced by him.
"It's been a successful purchase, because two out of the first lot of calves have been successful in the show ring."
Oakmore Wanita also claimed the tropical junior champion win at last year's FarmFest, as well as junior champion female at the Queensland Royal Show in 2023.
Mrs Harms said they looked forward to her progeny in the future.
"I hope she gives us a bull as good as Winchester or a female as good as herself and they're the ones that will go on the market," she said.
European Junior Female - 20 months and under: Gold Crest Krystal, exhibited by Gold Crest Limousins.
European Senior Female - Over 20 months: Gold Crest Quigley Pearl, exhibited by Gold Crest Limousins.
Champion European Female: Gold Crest Krystal, exhibited by Gold Crest Limousins.
Tropical Junior Female - 20 months and under: Oakmore Krystal, exhibited by Oakmore Park Droughtmaster stud.
Tropical Senior Female - Over 20 months: Oakmore Wanita, exhibited by Oakmore Park Droughtmaster stud.
Champion Tropical Female: Oakmore Wanita, exhibited by Oakmore Park Droughtmaster stud.
British Junior Female - 20 months and under: Jinghi Gully Evita, exhibited by Koenraad Labrie.
Bristish Senior Female - Over 20 months: K5X Design S7, exhibited by Sb Hayward and KL Smith.
Champion British Female: K5X Design S7, exhibited by Sb Hayward and KL Smith.
Grand Champion FarmFest Fantastic Female: Oakmore Wanita, exhibited by Oakmore Park Droughtmaster stud.
Runner-Up FarmFest Fantastic Female: K5X Design S7, exhibited by Sb Hayward and KL Smith.
