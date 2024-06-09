Early results for silvopastoral experiment at Brian Pastures Facility revealed

A silvopastoral experiment running at the Brian Pastures Research Facility near Gayndah, has found cattle grazing with trees only put on 10 grams a day less than those in open pastures.
While the Steak n Wood project is only in its infancy, with some trees planted close to two years ago, it is hoped it will provide a better understanding of the impact of trees on livestock productivity.
DAF technical officer Gabby Emmerton said eight steers were allocated to the open pasture repetitions and six to the silvopastoral repetitions sourced from the commercial Droughtmaster herd at the Spyglass Beef Research Facility, north of Charters Towers.
Temperament and weight were considerations for the steer selection.
After 295 days, the grass steers gained an average daily weight of 550 grams while the tree rep steers gained 540 grams per day.
"Our commercial steers were chosen from Spyglass because they have similar genetics that are used each year up there, and there is a large pool of cattle to choose from as well," she said.
"Although there are less cattle grazing in the tree reps we are still running the same number per hectare in each paddock.
"Our steers were between 180 to 220 kilograms when first inducted and that weight ensures that we can carry them all year around, through the project, and this is the average industry weaner weight as well."
DAF senior research scientist Dr Nahuel Pachas said they used 14 sites with 900 hectares covered with silvopastoral systems, half of which was forests that could produce timber for industry.
Dr Pachas said the aim of the project was to establish a long term experiment that examined the effectiveness of silvopastoral systems in supporting beef and timber production as well as the benefits of carbon sequestration, animal welfare and increased biodiversity.
"The idea is to integrate trees so we can have a dual income, sequester carbon and have a timber product at the end of the rotation after 25 or 30 years, without affecting livestock productivity," he said.
DAF soil scientist Luke Danaher said they planted spotted gum tree species, which were a drought hearty species that tolerated a wide range of soil types.
"Eighty per cent of the logs that go through sawmills are spotted gum, so there is a big market for it, it's high value timber," he said.
"The main limitation is that they don't tolerate low temperatures and are very sensitive to frost, frost, which can kill the trees.
"The treatment was planted in August 2022, so 1.8 years old and have an average height of about four metres, with some trees almost seven metres already."
Mr Danaher said they chose to plant Chinchilla white gum at the other site, which was a frost tolerant species.
"The average height of the trees down there is 2.5 metres...they were planted in December 2022," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.