Early results for silvopastoral experiment at Brian Pastures Facility revealed

Kelly Mason
June 9 2024 - 4:00pm
DAF technical officer Gabby Emmerton and DAF senior research scientist Dr Nahuel Pachas spoke about the Steak n Wood project at the Brian Pastures Field Day in Gayndah. Picture:Supplied
A silvopastoral experiment running at the Brian Pastures Research Facility near Gayndah, has found cattle grazing with trees only put on 10 grams a day less than those in open pastures.

