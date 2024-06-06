Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

All the faces of the final day of Elders FarmFest

By Neave Duff
Updated June 6 2024 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The mist couldn't dampen spirits this morning when gates opened for day three of Elders FarmFest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.