All the faces of the final day of Elders FarmFest

The mist couldn't dampen spirits this morning when gates opened for day three of Elders FarmFest.
While Thursday may be lacking in sunshine, it hasn't deterred crowds with thousands arriving to make the most of the final day of the field event.
Many attendees are returning for their third consecutive day, while others are stopping in for the first time to catch the sights before Elders FarmFest finishes for another year.
For the exhibitors that have travelled, the three-day event has reportedly been very successful and worth the journey to Toowoomba.
This year has had something for everyone, from producers to growers and everything in between able to check out the best in agricultural technology and innovation.
With a record number of exhibitors, Elders FarmFest is set to finish strongly when gates on the 49th year close at 4pm.
