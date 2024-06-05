Weaner steers sell for 320c/kg at Silverdale

Hayes and Co yarded 340 head at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
O'Brien's Transport sold Santa cows for 218 cents a kilogram or $1342. They also sold Santa full mouth ox for 270c/kg or $1635.
J Elliott sold Braford cows for 224c/kg or $1220 and Braford weaner heifers for 243c/kg or $577.
Charolais bulls from I and H Lake sold for 238c/kg or $2120.
G and R Webster sold Santa milk tooth heavy heifers for 251c/kg or $1220.
South East Pty Ltd sold Charolais cross light feeder steers for 311c/kg or $1130.
Limo cross feeder heifers from Hodgetrans sold for 243c/kg or $850.
S and S Ashton sold Charolais cross weaner steers for 320c/kg or $635.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.