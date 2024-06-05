Queensland Country Life
Angus bull wins the Farmfest Battle of the Bulls

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 5 2024 - 3:00pm, first published 2:44pm
Grand champion bull was K5X Think Big T67 held by Leanne Ridley and is with Kelly Skillington, Clancie Dull, Ben Harden of Queensland Country Life, and Adrianna Potts, Virbac. Picture Helen Walker
Grand champion bull was K5X Think Big T67 held by Leanne Ridley and is with Kelly Skillington, Clancie Dull, Ben Harden of Queensland Country Life, and Adrianna Potts, Virbac. Picture Helen Walker

A 22-month-old Angus bull claimed the Battle of the Bulls in the livestock competition, held as part of the Elders Farmfest field day on Wednesday.

