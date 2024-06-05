Angus bull wins the Farmfest Battle of the Bulls

A 22-month-old Angus bull claimed the Battle of the Bulls in the livestock competition, held as part of the Elders Farmfest field day on Wednesday.
K5X Think Big T67 was exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kellie Smith, K5X Angus, of Allora and impressed the judge Kelly Skillington of Casa Glen Charolais stud, Dalveen, from the moment he entered the senior British breed class, where he was sashed the champion.
He is by Karoo Reality from K5X Tanja L73, who was described as a great example of the breed.
"He has a beautiful topline and extension of the neck and great capacity with a sire's outlook," Mrs Skillington said.
K5X Think Uptown Big T67 was earlier junior champion bull at Beef Australia in May.
He will be offered for sale at the Advance Bull Sale held at the Roma saleyards on August 26.
The junior British breed bull was K5X Uptown U9, again exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kelli Smith.
The champion European bull was a black Limousin, Fleming Under Control S036, exhibited by Provenance Limousins, Wondai, who earlier claimed the junior champion award.
The senior champion European bull was Brendale Tab, exhibited by Brendon and Marnie Scheive, Brendale Charolais, Tallegalla.
The champion Tropical bull, who went on to be sashed senior champion bull, Rosehill U150, exhibited by John and Rosemaree McCarthy, Rosehill Santa Gertrudis stud, Hodgsonvale
The Tropical junior champion bull was a Brahman, Bundaleer Mr Brownie, owned by Richard and Cynthia Stark, Gayndah.
.
He will be sold at the Ag-Agrow Bull Sale in Emerald in two weeks time.
In all, 44 exhibits paraded before Mrs Skillington and her associate judge Clancie Dull of Toogoolawah.
The grand champion bull K5X Think Big T67 will compete against the winner of the Fantastic Females on Thursday for the supreme award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.