Record yarding at Emerald weaner and feeder sale

The Emerald saleyards' June feature weaner and feeder cattle sale on Tuesday saw a record-breaking yarding of 6871 head.
The yarding showcased some of the region's finest lines of locally bred weaners and feeder weight cattle, with weight for age outstanding and quality consistent.
The yarding saw about 4500 steers offered and just over 2300 heifers, with a buying panel spread from Richmond in the north to Tambo in the west and all central and south eastern parts of the state.
Agents said overall it was a successful sale with prices remaining consistent from start to finish, with the isolated pen of plainer quality cattle meeting limited buyer interest.
Weaner steers topped at an isolated 405.2 cents a kilogram while weaner heifers reached 286.2c/kg. Feeder steers reached an isolated top of 330.2c/kg while feeder heifers topped at 278.2c/kg.
Steers 400-500kg made 330c, average 310c, steers 350-400kg reached 332c, average 303c, steers 280-350kg made 405c, average 320c, steers 200-280kg sold to 405c, averaging 336c, and steers under 200kg sold to 384c, average 308c.
Heifers over 400kg sold to 264c, average 261c, heifers 350-400kg made 278c, average 238c, heifers 280-350kg reached 278c, average 218c, heifers 200-280kg sold to 286c, averaging 234c, and heifers under 200kg made 274c, average 229c.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 375c, average 264c.
Spelta Pastoral, Bella Vista, Yamala, sold Santa/Charolais/Simmental cross weaner steers to top the sale at 405.2c/kg weighing 307 kilograms to return $1243.
Neville and Annette Hinrichsen, Durrandella, Alpha, sold heavy Braford/Euro cross weaner steers weighing 354kg which made 317.2c/kg to return $1123.
Fred Spannagle, Ridgeview, Yamala, sold Angus/Brangus cross weaner steers weighing 319kg which made 361.2c/kg to return $1154.
Gladys Holmes, Alamay, Yamala, sold Angus cross weaner steers weighing 262kg which made 350.2c/kg to return $918. Their Angus cross weaner heifer sisters weighed 280kg making 256.2c/kg and return $718.
Tom, Chris and Jo Robertson, Orville Park, Capella, sold Droughtmaster/Euro cross weaner steers weighing 301kg which made 340c/kg to return $1024.
Scott and Michelle Hartwig, Ruined Castle, Taroom, sold Charolais cross weaner steers weighing 227kg which made 356.2c/kg to return $811. Their weaner heifer sisters weighed 228kg and made 278.2c/kg to return $635.
Gabe Hoch, Kerand, Alpha, sold a line of Droughtmaster weaner steers reaching 348.2c/kg weighing 253kg to return $882.
