Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Record yarding at Emerald weaner and feeder sale

June 6 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Record yarding at Emerald weaner and feeder sale
Record yarding at Emerald weaner and feeder sale

The Emerald saleyards' June feature weaner and feeder cattle sale on Tuesday saw a record-breaking yarding of 6871 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.