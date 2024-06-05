Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Chicken caravans turn heads at Elders FarmFest

By Neave Duff
Updated June 6 2024 - 8:19am, first published June 5 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chicken Caravan representative Matt Wittman at Elders FarmFest. Picture: Neave Duff
Chicken Caravan representative Matt Wittman at Elders FarmFest. Picture: Neave Duff

Chickens in need of a coop upgrade are in luck this week, with one Elders FarmFest exhibitor offering a head-turning design.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.