Chicken caravans turn heads at Elders FarmFest

Chickens in need of a coop upgrade are in luck this week, with one Elders FarmFest exhibitor offering a head-turning design.
Based in Port Macquarie, NSW, the interest in the Chicken Caravan, worth around $3450, has made the trip up to Queensland worthwhile.
Chicken Caravan representative Matt Wittman said the caravans offered a range of high-tech innovations to keep the hens safe and happy.
"The chicken caravans are completely automated, you just set and forget," he said.
"They've got an automated control box which opens the doors in the morning and closes at night, plus the nesting box opens in the morning so they can lay all day.
"They have a self-contained feeding and watering system and are complete vermin and fox proof.
"It's an all-in-one unit that's going to look after your birds so you don't have to worry about them."
The caravan-inspired design of the coops is more than a novelty, with the trailer hitch allowing for easy relocation.
Longevity was also a priority when developing the caravans, with all products hot dipped and galvanised to prevent rust and corrosion.
While the caravans were designed for hobby farmers, Chicken Caravan cater for all markets including commercial capacity.
"We stock coops that host 10 chickens right up to 600 chickens," he said.
"We've got everything from your backyard hobby farming right up to the commercial level."
The caravans start at $3450.
