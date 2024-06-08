Queensland Country Life
Brooyar offered with a magnificent homestead and room for 800 cows

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 8 2024 - 11:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Brooyar Station is a productive cattle property in 11 freehold titles featuring a magnificent more than 100 year old homestead. Picture supplied
Brooyar Station is a productive 1121 hectare (2771 acre) cattle property in 11 freehold titles featuring a magnificent more than 100 year old homestead.

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

