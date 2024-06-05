Queensland Country Life
Gunsynd solar farm races to sod-turning start

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated June 5 2024 - 12:44pm, first published 12:38pm
Goondiwindi Regional Council mayor Lawrence Springborg AM, Metis Energy chairman and interim CEO Kin Fei Tang, and Trade and Investment Queensland commissioner Ross Buchanan at the sod-turning event. Picture: Supplied
The commencement of the 111 megawatt Gunsynd solar farm 14 kilometres north of Goondiwindi was marked on Tuesday with a ground-breaking ceremony.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

