Gunsynd solar farm races to sod-turning start

The commencement of the 111 megawatt Gunsynd solar farm 14 kilometres north of Goondiwindi was marked on Tuesday with a ground-breaking ceremony.
The farm is expected to generate over 250 gigawatts of electricity annually and is a cornerstone project for Metis Energy, a Singapore-based renewable energy company planning to expand its Australian portfolio.
Metis Energy chairman Kin Fei Tang said the Gunsynd solar farm would have a profound impact on Australia's renewable energy landscape.
"Metis Energy is proud to contribute significantly to Australia's renewable energy infrastructure and support the nation's journey towards a sustainable energy future," he said.
He recognised the roles played by landowners Ryan and Rebecca MacDonald, Tim Biggar of Ergon Energy, and the Goondiwindi Regional Council team in bringing the farm to fruition.
Among those attending were Trade and Investment Queensland global investment commissioner Ross Buchanan, who expressed TIQ's enthusiasm for the project.
He said the private sector investment from Singapore would greatly enhance the Queensland energy and jobs plan.
Goondiwindi mayor Lawrence Springborg AM reiterated the importance of renewable energy in fostering economic growth, emphasising the need for government regulators to facilitate community engagement with nearby renewable energy sources.
"From our perspective as a council, we have an unashamedly strong agricultural based economy - with a growing visitor economy. Renewable energy has provided us with another opportunity moving forward," he said. "Now it is up to government regulators to work out how our communities can take advantage of having renewable energy located close by to be catalytic to grow economies of the future."
Once operational, the farm's output will equate to reducing approximately 150,000 tons of CO2 emissions and supplying power to 32,000 Queensland households each year.
More than 100 jobs will be created in the construction phase, with a portion transferring to the operation phase.
Metis Energy also has plans for future projects such as the Gunsynd Battery Energy Storage project and the Bendemeer Renewable Hub Project in New South Wales.
