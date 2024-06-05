Elders FarmFest the place to be

The streak of good weather continued for Elders FarmFest, with clear skies greeting guests on day two.
The day began with a breakfast hosted by Elders, focusing on the future of farming.
Local farmers spoke to the attendees, sharing their knowledge about the industry.
Sustainability, education, and information sharing were identified as key areas for the progression of the agricultural industry.
The 49th year of FarmFest showcases innovations in machinery and agricultural technology, with improving efficiency remaining a constant priority for farmers.
Advanced GPS technology and self-correcting machinery are of particular interest to visitors, including headers with OptiSense and telespread technology.
The livestock area has attracted studs from Queensland and New South Wales for the opportunity to display their cattle.
There are lots of fresh faces at Elders FarmFest this year, with many exhibitors making their debut alongside veterans.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.