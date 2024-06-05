Birdsville's Holly Nicholls crowned champion junior judge at Elders FarmFest

The young judges competition at Elders FarmFest has been taken out by 13-year-old Holly Nicholls, in what was a competitive line-up of emerging beef industry young guns.
Growing up on her family's Cluny Station, spanning over 1.3 million acres near Birdsville, cattle were as much a part of her life as the air she breathed.
Her parents operate Arrabury Pastoral Co, instilled in her a deep love and understanding of the land and beef industry.
Holly is currently in grade 8 at Warwick's SCOTS PGC College and has spent the last two years participating in the school's agricultural program and cattle club.
Over a hundred students, all eager and determined, participated in the highly contested junior judges competition at Elders FarmFest on Tuesday, with their eyes fixed on the line-up of four led steers.
Holly first took out the 12 to 15 years class, under the watchful eye of judge Neil Goetsch of Goestch and Sons, Kalbar.
For Holly, this wasn't her first rodeo. As Holly stepped forward to begin her assessment, a wave of confidence washed over her.
"This is my second year at SCOTS PGC College and also my second year judging cattle," she said.
"I attribute my success to just having a go."
Holly meticulously examined each steer, her eyes darting over their carcase attributes and their appeal for the butchers market.
For each participant, it was about understanding the nuances of the industry, of knowing what would truly resonate with consumers and butchers.
"Over the last two years at SCOTS, I have participated in our school's cattle club," Holly said.
"I knew a bit of cattle work, but over the last two years, I've learnt more about cattle marketing in the industry and what people really want."
But Holly's ambitions extended far beyond the realm of cattle. Her heart belonged to horses.
"In the future, I would like to be an equine dentist and chiropractor," she said.
"I love horses and camp drafting is my first choice in the sport. I've always had horses around me my whole life."
SCOTS PGC College Warwick student Ben Carey, 17, was awarded Reserve Champion in the Junior Steer Judging at FarmFest today.
A fourth-generation butcher from Warwick, Ben has been passionate about cattle showing and judging since he began to compete in Year 7.
"I got into the sport to see the other side of the industry [butchery]," Ben said.
"You get to see what makes them ideal for the market."
Currently in his final year of school, Ben hopes to continue the family legacy and become a butcher once he graduates.
