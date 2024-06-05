Queensland Country Life
Birdsville's Holly Nicholls crowned champion junior judge at Elders FarmFest

By Neave Duff and Ben Harden
Updated June 5 2024 - 11:40am, first published 11:00am
Elders FarmFest reserve junior judging champion, Ben Carey, 17, with overall champion, Holly Nicholls, 13, both representing SCOTS PGC College on Tuesday. Picture: Ben Harden
Elders FarmFest reserve junior judging champion, Ben Carey, 17, with overall champion, Holly Nicholls, 13, both representing SCOTS PGC College on Tuesday. Picture: Ben Harden

The young judges competition at Elders FarmFest has been taken out by 13-year-old Holly Nicholls, in what was a competitive line-up of emerging beef industry young guns.

