Toowoomba market improves

June 6 2024 - 11:00am
Despite some falls of rain over the general supply area the number of stock at Toowoomba on Monday experienced a small lift of 52 head to 188. Young cattle were in the largest numbers along with a handful of cows and a small selection of bullocks.

