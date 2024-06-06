Toowoomba market improves

Light weight yearling steers made to 400 cents a kilogram to average 380c/kg. Yearling steers 280 to 330kg to restockers made to 388c to average 376c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged 334c and made to 338c/kg. Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock averaged 234c and made to 260c and the 280 to 330kg lines to restockers made to 296c to average 283c/kg. A small selection of medium weights to feed made to 278c A few bullocks made to 240c to average 234c and a couple of full mouth bullocks made from 170c to 184c/kg. Heavy weight 2 score cows made to 152c/kg. Light weight bulls to restockers made to 290c to average 261c/kg. - MLA