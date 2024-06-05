Queensland Country Life
RNA forced to close historic grandstand ahead of this year's Ekka

June 5 2024 - 5:00pm
Ernest Baynes Stand. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher
The RNA has announced that one of its main arena grandstands, the 101-year-old Ernest Baynes Stand, will be closed for this year's Ekka.

