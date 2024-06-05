RNA forced to close historic grandstand ahead of this year's Ekka

The RNA has announced that one of its main arena grandstands, the 101-year-old Ernest Baynes Stand, will be closed for this year's Ekka.
Engineers undergoing annual assessments of all showgrounds' buildings identified that an internal suspended concrete slab in one part of the Ernest Baynes Stand has continued to deteriorate and the previous structural supports in place were no longer effective.
Due to safety concerns, the Royal National Agricultural and Industrial association of Queensland chief executive Brendan Christou said the stand will remain close until the slab can be fixed and then a more in-depth analysis of the Stand can be conducted by the engineers, which could take up to 18 months.
"Safety is our number one priority and we have been conducting ongoing engineering assessments of our heritage assets to ensure safety and structural integrity," Mr Christou said.
"Ernest Baynes is a significant heritage asset for the community, and this time frame enables the engineers to do this analysis and recommend what further works may be required."
The Ernest Baynes Stand seats 1800 people and has been iconic backdrop for the Royal Show.
Mr Christou said the RNA will erect temporary grandstands around the main arena to help make up the seating shortfall so people can enjoy the Ekka night show and fireworks as normal.
"Be assured the Ekka experience for our patrons will not be diminished and we are looking forward to a bumper show," he said.
Since 2010, the RNA's Brisbane Showgrounds redevelopment has been underway with the restoration of our ageing facilities being one of the key drivers.
Major improvements have been achieved including the redevelopment of some of our significant heritage assets including the Royal International Convention Centre, Royal Snack Bar, Gatehouse, and Dairy Hall being upgraded and restored.
What remains to be upgraded is the Main Arena's key heritage assets which includes the John McDonald Stand, Ernest Baynes Stand, Council Stand and Governors Pavilion.
Over the last couple of years, much planning and discussion has been held with the state government on potential redevelopment opportunities for the RNA's main arena as the temporary home for AFL/Cricket and the home of equestrian for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.
"While planning has been occurring, safety is our number one priority and we have been conducting ongoing engineering assessments of our heritage assets to ensure safety and structural integrity," Mr Christou said.
The Royal Queensland Show will be held at the RNA Showgrounds from August 10-18.
