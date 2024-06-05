Weaner steers reach 404c/kg at Roma store sale

A total of 4725 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 380 cents a kilogram and averaged 316c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 404c/kg and averaged 334c/kg, steers 280-330kg reached 376c/kg and averaged 355c/kg, and steers 330-400kg reached 372c/kg and averaged 342c/kg. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 334c/kg and averaged 304c/kg.
Full Dielsel Pty Ltd, Allambie, Bourke, sold Angus cross steers to 404c/kg, reaching $1018 to average $954. The Angus cross heifers sold to 304c/kg, reaching $1130 to average $735.
JD and LE Russell, Quandong, Dirranbandi, sold Angus cross steers to 376c/kg, reaching $1197 to average $1145.
WJ and EC Groat Family Trust, Lorraine, Orallo, sold South Devon cross steers to 368c/kg, reaching $1124 to average $988.
Whitton Cattle Co, Myrtleville, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 366c/kg, reaching $1259 to average $1202. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 308c/kg, reaching $997 to average $970.
NR Harland and Glen Humphreys, Gladys Downs, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 366c/kg, reaching $1366 to average $1147.
DA and KL York, Bainbilla, Surat, sold Limousin cross steers to 362c/kg, reaching $1312 to average $1162. The Limousin cross heifers sold to 310c/kg, reaching $986 to average $907.
Dart Pastoral Co, Keen Gea Station, Torrens Creek, sold Charolais cross steers to 358c/kg, reaching $1347 to average $1233. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 282c/kg, reaching $985 to average $897.
Maunder Pastoral Co, Cambow, Amby, sold Charolais cross steers to 352c/kg, reaching $1281 to average $1275.
GT and GAY E Burey, Springhill, Amby, sold Hereford cross steers to 348c/kg, reaching $1647 to average $1022.
WD and JE Purcell, Bridgeman Downs, Roma, sold Angus steers to 342c/kg, reaching $1149 to average $1149.
Sand Country Beef Pty Ltd, The Plains, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 330c/kg, reaching $1485 to average $1335.
Wallockatoo Pastoral Co, Maneroo, Ballaroo, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 330c/kg, reaching $1806 to average $1366.
Banff Downs Pty Ltd, Banff Downs, Morven, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 326c/kg, reaching $1456 to average $1388.
PD and SE Joliffe, Walhallow, Amby, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 325c/kg, reaching $1566 to average $1504.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 250c/kg and averaged 214c/kg, heifers 200-280kg topped at 310c/kg and averaged 231c/kg, heifers 280-330kg topped at 308c/kg, averaging 252c/kg, heifers 330-400kg topped at 290c/kg, averaging 244c/kg, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 302c/kg, averaging 246c/kg.
MB and CM Coomber, Hillcrest, Roma, sold Angus heifers to 302c/kg, reaching $1385 to average $1257.
RD Pastoral, Richmond Downs, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 258c/kg, reaching $1068 to average $1068.
Cows 330-400kg reached 170c/kg and averaged 139c/kg, cows 400-500kg topped at 235c/kg, averaging 202c/kg, cows 500-600kg topped at 240c/kg, averaging 215c/kg, and cows over 600kg topped at 250c/kg, averaging 223c/kg.
RJ and CL Anscombe, The Range, Roma, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 244c/kg, reaching $1465 to average $1268.
