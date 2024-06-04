Boy, 3, dies after hit by vehicle at Rockhampton Showgrounds

A three-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services including police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the tragedy on Exhibition Rd, at the Rockhampton Showgrounds at 4.33pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed paramedics treated the child who was in very critical condition at the scene, however, he was declared dead at the scene.
A Queensland Police representative confirmed officers attended the incident.
"Police are preparing a report for the coroner," the representative said.
