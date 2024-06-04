Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Boy, 3, dies after hit by vehicle at Rockhampton Showgrounds

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated June 5 2024 - 10:39am, first published 9:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A boy, 3, had dies after being struck by a vehicle in a tragic indidetn at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on May 4, 2024. Picture: Supplied
A boy, 3, had dies after being struck by a vehicle in a tragic indidetn at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on May 4, 2024. Picture: Supplied

A three-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Tuesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.