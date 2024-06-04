Roma Hospital helipad plan grounded

The South West Hospital and Health Service has been urged not to 'throw the baby out with the bathwater' following its decision to reject a proposal to construct an onsite helipad on the grounds of the Roma Hospital.
Although a helicopter landing site at the new $116 million hospital was part of the initial plan for the site, SWHHS chief executive Anthony Brown said this week that a new administration block and additional free carparks would be located on the old Roma Hospital site instead.
It's a decision that is frustrating and disappointing Roma residents who say an onsite helipad would be the most valuable use of the land.
Dr Brown said extensive analysis by independent consultant PSNK Aeronautical Services found that an onsite helipad would require significant capital expenditure.
"Landing patients by helicopter at the old hospital site also would result in a less than ideal patient transfer experience, with patients having to be moved between the hospital and the helipad through public areas of the hospital," he said. "Incoming helicopters also would have to pass over and land close to Westhaven Residential Aged Care facility, which would have adverse effects on the residents due to noise and rotor wash."
Dr Brown said the analysis concluded that continuing to use LifeFlight's existing aeromedical transport facilities and equipment at the Roma Airport, combined with what it said were available safe, secure, and private patient travel capabilities by road ambulance directly to the hospital, was a superior alternative to the hospital helipad plan.
It also based its decision on statistics for the 2022-23 financial year that showed 7.2 per cent of retrievals landing at Roma Airport were by helicopter, with the remainder being by fixed wing aircraft.
"As a result, most aeromedical retrievals to Roma would continue to have to use the airport, with patients then being transported by road ambulance the short 4.5km distance from the airport to the hospital, as they do now," Dr Brown said.
Warrego MP Ann Leahy said there was certainly a need for more car parking at the new hospital but if the administration was smart it would design the space with multiple uses in mind.
"They could strengthen the pavement to ensure it can be used to land a helicopter," she said. "You can always make a multi-story carpark as well."
Ms Leahy said the hospital had been designed to expand and therefore the 'baby shouldn't be thrown out with the bathwater'.
"I hope Roma grows. We might not be needing this service in the next five years but maybe we will in the next 10 years," she said.
Long-term Roma resident Kate Scott said an option to build a carpark with a rooftop helicopter landing site should be explored.
Also the LifeFlight Regional Advisory Committee chair, she has lobbied for a helipad at the hospital for a number of years and was disappointed that the current SWHHS management thought "yet another administration building" should take priority.
"It currently takes approximately 45 minutes, and much longer if an ambulance is not available, to fully transfer a patient from the airport landing site to accident and emergency staff at the Roma Hospital," she said.
"Patients needing to be retrieved out of the south west and onto greater health care can wait for hours or even overnight for a fixed wing retrieval aircraft and crew to be available.
"Roma does not have a fixed wing retrieval team based here, yet we have a fully equipped rotary wing aircraft and crew poised at all times.
"An HLS onsite at the hospital would be the most efficient - we encourage Queensland Health to go back to the original plans."
According to a LifeFlight statement, while there was no denying an on-site helicopter landing site improves the logistics of inter-hospital transfers of critically ill patients, it respected and supported the department's decision.
"LifeFlight understands the...ongoing use of the existing aeromedical transport facilities was a superior alternative," it said. "The decision does not impact LifeFlight's operations, and we continue to operate out of the new LifeFlight Roma base at the Roma Airport."
The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter crew came to the aid of 73 people last year, and this has been relatively consistent the past few years.
According to SWHHS's Dr Brown, an administration block has always been on the plans for the site and would be the first phase of use, with further potential expansion options to be considered in the future.
A demountable office building from the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Brisbane will be moved to the old Roma Hospital site over the next months, and Dr Brown said having a new administration building next to the hospital will enable greater synergy in the way staff interact.
"We also intend to extend the existing carpark onto the old Roma Hospital site as we are experiencing additional demand for carparking space," he said.
The new plan will make another 100 or so free car spaces available at the hospital, more than doubling the current parking available.
The old hospital site has been off-limits for months while clearing and remediation was undertaken by Toowoomba-based specialist asbestos removal contractor Burke Industries Pty Ltd.
