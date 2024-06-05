Export cattle ease at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 345 head of cattle at Moreton sale on Tuesday. Due to plenty of fat cattle in the marketplace, all export descriptions eased in value. Heavy pasture steers met fully firm competition, as did sought after lines of restocker and feeder steers. Prime vealer heifer calves were slightly stronger this week with all processors in attendance.
Greyman weaner heifers from BE and LE Watson sold for 230.2 cents a kilogram and returned $759. Craig Bell sold Limousin weaner steers for 369.2c/kg and an outcome of $978.
Santa cross feeder steers from Hansen Family Trust sold for 301.2c/kg to realise $1246. Jilrift Pty Ltd sold Droughtmaster cross pasture heifers at 261.2c/kg with a return of $1462. Droughtmaster cross pasture steers from Windolf Farms returned 285.2c/kg resulting in $1579.
JC Traves sold Droughtmaster cross full mouth ox for 260c/kg or $1855. Glenda Gray sold Charbray cross heavy cows for 223.2c/kg with an outcome of $1395. Droughtmaster heavy cows from GJ Torluccio sold for 219.2c/kg resulting in $1391.
Stanley River Grazing sold Droughtmaster medium cows at 213.2c/kg to realise $1186. Droughtmaster cross heavy bulls from NL and HR Morrow made 231.2c/kg or $1895. Tinton Grazing sold Charolais cross heavy bulls at 220c/kg with an outcome of $1640.
