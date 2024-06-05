Queensland Country Life
Export cattle ease at Moreton

June 5 2024 - 2:00pm
Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 345 head of cattle at Moreton sale on Tuesday. Due to plenty of fat cattle in the marketplace, all export descriptions eased in value. Heavy pasture steers met fully firm competition, as did sought after lines of restocker and feeder steers. Prime vealer heifer calves were slightly stronger this week with all processors in attendance.

