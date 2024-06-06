Queensland Country Life
Colour test to diagnose three day sickness on-farm under development

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
June 7 2024 - 8:00am
DAF scientist Dr Beth Fowler showing the testing machine to attendees at the Brian Pastures Field Day. Picture: Supplied
DAF scientist Dr Beth Fowler showing the testing machine to attendees at the Brian Pastures Field Day. Picture: Supplied

Producers may soon be able to test for bovine ephemeral fever otherwise known as three day sickness, with a simple colour test that could be conducted on-farm.

