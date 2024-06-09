Queensland Country Life
Agritourism Queensland launched

By Aaron Kiely, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
June 9 2024 - 2:00pm
The diversity of Queensland's agriculture sector has always been well complemented by our state's natural beauty and vibrant regional communities. This week, these two threads have officially come together for the first time with the launch of a new peak body, Agritourism Queensland.

