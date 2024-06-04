Drew Weller carries on family tradition, claims grand champion parader at FarmFest

The next generation of beef producers and handlers showcased their skills at the livestock arena during FarmFest, with Toowoomba's Drew Weller emerging as the grand champion parader overall.
In a display of talent and dedication, the senior group produced the overall champion in the junior paraders competition, with 16-year-old Drew from Weller Herefords stud, catching the eye of judge Hayden Beattie from Lowood.
Reflecting on his victory, Drew expressed, "It felt pretty good to win this competition."
He presented and led a Droughtmaster heifer, Oakmore Wanita, from Oakmore Park Droughtmaster stud.
Drew's roots in the industry run deep, with his grandfather, Selwyn Weller, boasting a half-century of experience in showing cattle.
The Weller family's legacy extends to their property in Taree, NSW, home to their Hereford stud, Welray Herefords.
Drew and his brother Riley have since established their own stud, Weller Brothers Herefords, in Toowoomba, driven by their passion for Herefords and a desire to carry on the family tradition.
Acknowledging the invaluable guidance from his parents, Drew credits his father for imparting advice gleaned from years of experience.
"Dad has won national paraders all over Australia," Drew said, emphasising the importance of remaining "composed in the ring and maintaining control over the animals".
While Drew currently lends his expertise as a farmhand at Oakmore Park Droughtmaster stud, where he assists in preparing stud cattle for shows across Queensland, he harbours ambitious career aspirations.
"At the end of the year, I'm moving down to Armidale to work for an artificial insemination company," he said.
With a desire to become an AI technician, Drew plans to pursue this path before returning to Queensland to expand this stud and establish his own business.
Reserve champion handler was awarded to Georgia Mulcahy from SCOTS PGC, Warwick.
In the young hanlder class, 12-15 years group, Natalie Mulcahy, SCOTS PGC, Warwick, won first place, followed in second by Macie Iseppi, third Grace Muller, fourth Ella Cannon and fifth Bridi Griffiths.
In the young handler class, 16-19 years group, Drew Weller won first place, followed by Georgia Mulcahy in second, third Ben Carey, fourth Mckenzie Taylor, and fifth Georgia Lynch.
Earlier in the day, the led steer and heifer competition wrapped up, with 530kg Square Meater cross Limousin, Thumper, led by Lily Moore from Ilford New South Wales, named overall champion.
