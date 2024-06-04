Queensland Country Life
Market strengthens for Gracemere weaner and feeder sale

Updated June 4 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 4:00pm
GDL Rockhampton agent Charles Pitman with Allan and Abbey Lucas, Lucas Cattle Company, Gayndah, who won champion pen of Charbrays. Picture by CQLX
The first CQLX Gracemere weaner and feeder sale for 2024 on Monday saw combined agents yard a total of 6527 head consisting of 4402 steers and 2125 heifers.

