Market strengthens for Gracemere weaner and feeder sale

The first CQLX Gracemere weaner and feeder sale for 2024 on Monday saw combined agents yard a total of 6527 head consisting of 4402 steers and 2125 heifers.
Trends from previous years held true with cattle offered being sold into a stronger market than previous weekly sales with steers seeing an average increase price of 34 cents a kilogram and heifers reaching a 25c/kg price increase.
Overall, the sale saw some very good quality lines of cattle offered with lines coming from as far north as Charters Towers and south to Bucca and out west to Alpha.
Buyers had an opportunity to pick from some great cattle on offer with the chance to take away larger numbers than regular weekly sales.
J Garner, Alton Downs, sold Braford steers for 316c/kg weighing 433kg to return $1371.
M Kelly, Nagoorin, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 308c/kg weighing 416kg to return $1283.
Burwood Cattle Co, Milman, sold Brangus steers for 310c/kg weighing 390kg to return $1211.
R and D Schluter, Goovigen, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 354c/kg weighing 334kg to return $1184.
MJ and NA Melville, Biloela, sold Charolais steers for 364c/kg weighing 327kg to return $1194.
R and L Cullen, Calliope, sold Brahman steers for 328c/kg weighing 325kg to return $1066.
Goomally Pty Ltd, Duaringa, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 320c/kg weighing 313kg to return $1004.
NJ and MA Holland, Goovigen, sold Brangus steers for 360c/kg weighing 296kg to return $1067.
Wales Grazing, Biloela, sold Brangus steers for 380c/kg weighing 290kg to return $1102.
EM Bella, Nebo, sold Brangus weaner steers for 366c/kg weighing 290kg to return $1064.
Aberleigh Cattle, Alpha, sold Brangus steers for 348c/kg weighing 290kg to return $1009.
SE and JG Farr, Garnant, sold Brahman steers for 324c/kg weighing 287kg to return $932.
BM and MJ Woodard, Duaringa, sold EU Brangus steers for 372c/kg weighing 281kg to return $1048.
Triple B Brangus, Dingo, sold Brangus steers for 378c/kg weighing 277kg to return $1049.
PL Bradford and J Hicks, Koumala, sold Brangus weaner steers for 366c/kg weighing 276kg to return $1012.
T Franks, Alton Downs, sold Charbray cross steers for 372c/kg weighing 263kg to return $979.
P Czislowski, Cobraball, sold Brangus steers for 364c/kg weighing 259kg to return $944.
GV Hobson, Banana, sold Simmental cross steers for 358c/kg weighing 254kg to return $910.
KC and JA Parry, Sarina Range, sold Ultrablack steers for 370c/kg weighing 231kg to return $855.
Lestree Downs, Clermont, sold a run of 257 Grey Brahman heifers to top at 292c/kg weighing 425kg to return $1243.
L and T Mace, Stanage, sold Angus heifers for 242c/kg weighing 381kg to return $924.
Coleman and Watters sold Droughtmaster heifers for 260c/kg weighing 303kg to return $788.
MJ and NA Melville, Biloela, sold Charbray cross heifers for 258c/kg weighing 274kg to return $708.
GV Hobson, Banana, sold Brahman cross heifers for 276c/kg weighing 271kg to return $727.
NJ and MA Holland, Goovigen, sold Brangus heifers for 266c/kg weighing 246kg to return $655.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.