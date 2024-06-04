Self-propelled sprayer attracts plenty of interest at Elders FarmFest 2024

A piece of equipment that attracted plenty of farmer attention at Elders FarmFest 2024 was a new self-propelled sprayer, introduced to the Australian market by Croplands and RBR Enterprise.
The two companies have partnered to expand both the self-propelled sprayer and spreader offerings in the Australian broadacre market.
Croplands, Nufarm's emerging solutions spray equipment platform, and RBR Enterprise, a manufacturer of self-propelled application machines based in Byhalia, Mississippi, have joined forces to deliver a high quality, high productivity alternative to the Australian grain market.
Croplands is now the exclusive Australian distributor of RBR Enterprises' full scope of offerings including the Vortex spray applicator model.
Offering outstanding road speed, a fully mechanical drive train, and robust four-wheel drive, the Vortex is powered by a 9-litre Cummins engine delivering up to 430 horsepower, ensuring exceptional performance across all terrains.
With tank capacities up to 9400 litres and versatile boom options, including a 36m aluminium boom, the Vortex can significantly enhance efficiency and productivity.
The distribution agreement leverages Croplands strong dealer network and decades of expertise.
"Croplands is really excited to bring this proven large scale self-propelled sprayer to the Australian broadacre market," Croplands national sales manager Jeremy Rennick said.
"We are hearing great feedback from growers who have demoed the unit that they appreciate the large volume tank, 80km/h road speed and the simplicity of the mechanical drive.
"Customers will also be excited to know there is a split tank spot spray ready option available for those requiring an all-in-one solution for their broadacre spraying needs."
RBR Enterprise chief operating officer Jason Eaton said the company was extremely excited to partner with a well-established dealer network to support its products in Australia.
"Croplands truly values strong support for their customer base, which firmly aligns with our core principles," he said.
A farmer who recently test drove the unit was Bellamy Dalton from Dalton Farming based at Hillston, New South Wales, and he summarised his experience with three words: simple, solid and comfortable.
"It strikes me that although the Vortex is a large machine, it doesn't feel cumbersome at all," he said.
"It feels really agile from the driver's seat."
With the first showing of the Vortex sprayer at Farm Fest, producers wanting to check out the sprayer will also have the opportunity at the Mallee Machinery Field Days in Speed, Victoria on July 31 - August 1; AgQuip in Gunnedah, NSW on August 20-22, Dowerin Machinery Field Days in Dowerin, Western Australia on August 28-29 and Newdegate Machinery Field Days, Newdegate, Western Australia, on September 4-5.
