Self-propelled sprayer attracts plenty of interest at Elders FarmFest 2024

With the first showing of the Vortex sprayer at Farm Fest, producers wanting to check out the sprayer will also have the opportunity at the Mallee Machinery Field Days in Speed, Victoria on July 31 - August 1; AgQuip in Gunnedah, NSW on August 20-22, Dowerin Machinery Field Days in Dowerin, Western Australia on August 28-29 and Newdegate Machinery Field Days, Newdegate, Western Australia, on September 4-5.