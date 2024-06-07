Mount Myrtle well suited to cattle, sheep and goats

Mount Myrtle is 1105 hectares (2730 acres) of quality country located 8.6km north of Drillham, 30km west of Miles and 75km west of Chinchilla
Offered by Paul and Kath Currin, the property is a good mix of brigalow, belah, box, ironbark, and lancewood country well suited to cattle, sheep and goats.
There is currently about 160ha (400 acres) of cultivation, with 80ha (200 acres) planted with oats and radishes. About 400ha (1000 acres) has previously been farmed.
The balance of the property is improved with buffel, bambatsi, Rhodes and native grasses.
The well watered property has two solar powered bores, five dams, supplying tanks and troughs.
Mount Myrtle has electric exclusion fencing and all new electric internal fencing.
The steel sheep and goats yards are equipped with a lifter, drafting race and a loading ramp.
There are also two sets timber and steel cattle yards.
Mount Myrtle is also set up for horses. There are also stables with four day yards plus a stallion paddock.
Improvements include a three bedroom homestead, a new 25x12m machinery shed with electricity connected
Expressions of interest close with Nutrien Harcourts on June 14.
Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts.
