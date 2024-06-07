Queensland Country Life
Mount Myrtle well suited to cattle, sheep and goats

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 7 2024 - 4:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Mount Myrtle is 1105 hectares of quality country well suited to cattle, sheep and goats. Picture supplied
Mount Myrtle is 1105 hectares (2730 acres) of quality country located 8.6km north of Drillham, 30km west of Miles and 75km west of Chinchilla

Mark Phelps

Journalist

