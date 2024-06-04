Heifer prices lift up to 104c/kg

Last week's AuctionsPlus cattle listings remained almost exactly the same as the previous week, with just a two-head difference. The value over reserve jumped significantly by $28 to $95. The AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator rose 16 points to 366 cents a kilogram DW, while benchmark steers 280-330kg were also up 1pc to $1109.
NSW producers offered 3000 fewer head, but listing increases were recorded in Queensland and Victoria. There were no big movers and shakers in the purchasing breakdown, with a drop of 320 head by Queensland and increase of 408 in Victoria the largest changes.
Processor activity accounted for 6.7 per cent of the offering.
Steers under 280kg experienced price drops of about $30 compared to the previous week, however categories over 280kg recorded increases of from $16-35.
From Armidale, NSW, a line of 58 Angus steers, aged seven to 10 months and weighing 223kg, returned $1055, or 473c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Willow Tree, NSW.
It was all positive in the heifer categories last week, with per head prices lifting from $5-286 and increases from 16-104c/kg. Clearance rates went as high as 80pc.
From Mumbannar, SA, a line of 80 Angus heifers aged 10 to 12 months and weighing 322kg returned $985, or 306c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Colbinabbin, VIC.
There were some improvements to breeding stock prices, with all categories except pregnancy tested in-calf heifers making significant gains. The biggest gains were recorded in the station-mated cows and calves category with a $493 increase week-on-week for the 320 head offered which averaged $2197.
From Khancoban, VIC, a line of 50 Angus heifers aged 21 to 22 months and weighing 434kg returned $1800, or 415c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Boorowa, NSW.
Sheep and lamb listings steadied, with just a 1pc decrease in the yarding, after significant declines in previous weeks. The clearance rate dropped 7pc and the value over reserve continued to rise with a jump of $6 week on week to $15.
The ARLI Indicator, AuctionsPlus' restocker indicator, fell 166c/kg to 501c/kg, however the Crossbred Lamb Indicator lifted by 10pc to $136.
Crossbred lambs and Merino wether lambs both lifted an average of $12, with the crossbreds achieving an 86pc clearance and the wethers a 51pc clearance.
The biggest gains in a dollars per head basis were achieved in the scanned in-lamb composite/other breed category, which recorded a $78 jump and 94pc clearance in a yarding that was 354pc larger than the previous week.
Listings were down across all states except NSW, with producers from that state putting an additional 5238 head on the market.
Buyer activity was down across the country, apart from in Victoria where an additional 966 head were purchased compared to the previous week.
Processors snapped up 4pc of the offering last week.
Crossbred lambs registered a 31pc smaller offering with 5590 head, with prices up by $12 to average $136 for a 86pc clearance rate.
From Millthorpe, NSW, a line of 330 Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex, Sep/Nov 2023 drop, and weighing 40kg lwt, returned $156, or 387c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Forbes, NSW.
Merino wether lambs registered a 63pc increase in offering to 6606 head, with prices also rising $12 for a 51pc clearance.
From Yunta, SA, a line of 670 poll Merino wethers, Jul/Aug 2023 drop, and weighing 40kg lwt returned $85, or 213c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Nuriootpa, SA.
SIL Merino ewes registered an 8pc larger offering with 8165 head, with prices up by $12 to average $121 for a 49pc clearance.
