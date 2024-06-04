Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Heifer prices lift up to 104c/kg

June 4 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heifer prices lift up to 104c/kg
Heifer prices lift up to 104c/kg

CATTLE

Last week's AuctionsPlus cattle listings remained almost exactly the same as the previous week, with just a two-head difference. The value over reserve jumped significantly by $28 to $95. The AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator rose 16 points to 366 cents a kilogram DW, while benchmark steers 280-330kg were also up 1pc to $1109.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.