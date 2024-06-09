Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Rural medicine - more ups than downs

By Dr Alex Dunn
June 9 2024 - 1:00pm
Dr Alex Dunn, Rural Doctors Association of Queensland president.
It's hard to believe that I am in the final month of my tenure as Rural Doctors Association of Queensland president. From the beginning, I understood the role would be a challenge and it has certainly lived up to expectations.

