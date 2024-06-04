Queensland Country Life
Beef '24 led steer champion continues success at FarmFest

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
June 4 2024 - 1:00pm
2024 FarmFest grand champion led steer, Thumper, led by Lily Moore, Ilford, NSW, and pictured with judge Timothy Eastwell, Koola, Warwick. Picture: Ben Harden
2024 FarmFest grand champion led steer, Thumper, led by Lily Moore, Ilford, NSW, and pictured with judge Timothy Eastwell, Koola, Warwick. Picture: Ben Harden

Fresh off his Beef Australia 2024 acclaim, a Limousin Square Meater steer continued his winning streak in the FarmFest led steer judging on Tuesday (June 4).

