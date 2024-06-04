Beef '24 led steer champion continues success at FarmFest

Fresh off his Beef Australia 2024 acclaim, a Limousin Square Meater steer continued his winning streak in the FarmFest led steer judging on Tuesday (June 4).
Bought as a young calf in September last year from the Narromine saleyards, the 17-month-old steer, Thumper, was shown and fitted by Lily Moore, Ilford, NSW, for Ian Lamb of Ed's Cattle Company, from Manilla, NSW, who bought three similar steers all from a Peak Hill commercial breeder that same day at the saleyards.
The 530 kilogram steer had a 110 square centimetre eye muscle area and 13mm rump and 10mm rib fat.
In early May, Thumper took out the Beef 2024 junior led steer competition.
Away from the show ring, exhibitor Ian Lamb regularly buys and feeds steers for about 100 days to supply three local butcher shops.
The led steer was favoured by judge Timothy Eastwell of Koola, Warwick, who breeds Limousin cross Speckle Park led steers to showcase at Sydney and Brisbane.
He acknowledged the good line up of 73 steers showcased by exhibitors from across south east Queensland and New South Wales.
"In the ring, I was looking for beasts which had high yielding bodies that also have plenty of fat on them," Mr Eastwell said.
"The grand champion steer had a high yielding body, with plenty of coverage on him and when you get behind him, he's as thick as a house and at the end of the day, weight pays and that's what we're all here for."
Fitted by Lily Moore, she described Thumper as an "absolute powerhouse of meat".
"He's as soft as butter and got a heap of meat to go with it," she said.
"He's got the finish to go with the carcase that he's got."
Ms Moore said Ian planned to exhibit the champion led steer at Royal Queensland Show in August.
Charlie Jensen's exhibit placed first in class one, school or junior led steer or heifer 380kg, and class two, 381 to 450kg, while Oakey State High School's 518kg exhibit placed first in class three, 381kg to 450kg.
In class four, school or junior led steer or heifer over 521kg, Alexandra Stokes's 522kg beast took first place and champion junior exhibit, while Charlie Jensen's 361kg exhibit came reserve.
Receiving first place in the open led steer or heifer under 360kg class was Anthony O'Dwyer's 335kg beast, while in the 361kg to 440kg class, Lindesay View Limousin's 433kg beast placed first.
In class seven, 441 to 520kg, Anthony O'Dwyer's 454kg beast won first place, class eight, 521-600kg, was won by Ed's Cattle Company's 530kg steer, and in class nine, over 601kg, was taken out by D and M Heck, with their 650kg steer.
Ed's Cattle Company's Limousin Square Meater steer won the champion open led steer and heifer competition, while Anthony O'Dwyer's 454kg steer reserved reserve.
